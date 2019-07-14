|
|
Margaret Glass
Indianapolis - Margaret (Riley, Hadley, Pengilly) Glass was born June 30, 1914 in Chicago, Illinois to Don and Florence Riley. She passed away on June 26, 2019 surrounded by her loving family, who along with her friends were her passion. During her time on earth, she warmed many lives who will miss her beautiful smile. Margaret, whom some call Marnie, was the oldest living graduate of Elmhurst College. She was the captain of the women's basketball team and played on the tennis team. Tennis continued to be a passion in her life, and then ping pong in her later years. She was a teacher until she married her first husband Joel R. Hadley, Jr. They had three children Richard Hadley (Deceased), Marjorie Davies, and John Hadley (6 Grandchildren and 12 Great-Children). She survived, Joel, who passed away in 1983.
Margaret was devoted to serving as a member and leader at Broadway United Methodist Church for nearly 70 years. She loved connecting with people and blessed many people through her various ministries. Among her numerous friends at UMC was Parker Pengilly, who became her second husband in 1997. She felt blessed to love Parker's three sons Mark, Morris and David and their families. One of their favorite activities was attending political rallies and protests, to ensure a better world for future generations. She survived Parker, but remained close to his family.
Marnie also delighted in playing card games and working puzzles. This passion she shared with her third husband, Robert Glass, whom she married when she was 98. They truly enjoyed spending time together on environmental issues. Marnie was blessed to love Bob's children, Jim, Kathy, Jeff, and Bonnie and their families.
At 103, Margaret received a certificate of merit from the national organization Bread for the World in recognition of her many years of faithful service and leadership.
Marnie survived her brother Clint and sister Jean. She is survived by her brother Donald Alan and husband Bob.
Please join us to celebrate Margaret's beautiful life during her Memorial, Saturday, August 31st at Broadway Church, 609 E. 29th Street, Indianapolis. Visitation with family from 10:00 to 11:00 and Memorial service at 11:00 EST.
Memorial Contributions can be made to Broadway United Methodist Church.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 14, 2019