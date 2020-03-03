Services
Randall & Roberts Funeral Homes
12010 Allisonville Rd.
Fishers, IN 46038
(317) 842-5310
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Randall & Roberts Funeral Homes
12010 Allisonville Rd.
Fishers, IN 46038
View Map
Service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
11:30 AM
Randall & Roberts Funeral Homes
12010 Allisonville Rd.
Fishers, IN 46038
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Goebelt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Goebelt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret Goebelt Obituary
Margaret Goebelt

Fishers - Margaret Ann Goebelt, 93, of Fishers, passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020 in Florida. She was born on February 7, 1927 to Maxmillian and Susanna (Lisching) Keller in Chicago, Illinois.

Marge grew up in Chicago, graduating from Austin High School. She met Arthur Goebelt during WWII while he was serving in the Navy. They were married on April 5, 1945 and lived in Lincolnwood, Illinois for over 60 years. Marge loved to play cards and working in her flower garden. She also enjoyed wintering with Art on Marco Island, Florida with the 'snowbirds from the north.'

Marge is survived by her daughters, Linda Thompson, of Mesa, AZ, Diane (Daniel) Burke of Cape Coral, FL and Kim (Paul) Eisterhold, of Fishers; three grandchildren, Rhett (Ellie) Thompson, Dan (Linda) Burke, and Brandy (Adam) Craig; and four great-grandchildren, August and Maverick Thompson, and Piper and Dexter Craig.

Marge was an Aunt and special friend to many.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Arthur Goebelt; brother, George Keller; and grandson, Travis Thompson.

Services will be held at 11:30 am on Friday, March 6, 2020 at Randall & Roberts Fishers Mortuary, 12010 Allisonville Road in Fishers, with visitation from 10:00 am to the time of service at the funeral home. Rev. Brian D. Derrer will officiate. A private family burial will be held.

Memorial contributions may be made to Misericordia Heart of Mercy, Attn: Sister Rosemary Connelly, 6300 North Ridge Avenue, Chicago, IL 60660; or , Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105-9959.

Condolences: www.randallroberts.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 3 to Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -