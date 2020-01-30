|
Margaret "Margie" (Spriggs) Greenman
Carmel - Margaret "Margie" (Spriggs) Greenman, Carmel, IN, passed away on Wednesday, January 22, 2020. She was born April 21, 1932 to Leslie and Mable Spriggs in Bloomington, IN, graduated from Bloomfield High School, and enjoyed her 69th class reunion last fall. She attended Purdue University where she met her husband Robert Greenman. They moved to New Jersey, began a family, and then returned to Carmel, Indiana in 1965.
Margie was an avid seamstress, enjoyed knitting, and was a Girl Scout leader for many years. She later worked at Conner Prairie, often playing the role of the innkeeper. Margaret moved to Naples, Florida to care for her parents, returning to Carmel in 2003. Here she enjoyed helping care for her grandchildren, teaching her granddaughter to knit and sew, and regular lunches with her friends.
Margaret is survived by her brother, Leslie Spriggs, Jr.(FL); children Beth (CO), Bob and Dee (Carmel), and Bill Greenman (Carmel); and 2 grandchildren Bryce (CT) and Brianna Greenman (Carmel). Memorial contributions may be made to the Girl Scouts of Central Indiana.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 30 to Feb. 2, 2020