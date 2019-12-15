Services
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Luke Catholic Church
7575 Holiday Dr. East
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis - December 13, 2019 Margaret (Gerler) Hixson. "Margy" to everyone. Born January 3, 1951 in Huntington, WV, daughter of Warren Charles Gerler and Phyllis (Murphy) Gerler, step daughter of Rachael (Schuler) Gerler, sister of Elizabeth (Gerler) Brennan (River Forest, IL) and W. Charles (Chuck) Gerler, Jr.(Eileen Gerler)(Hoffman Estates, IL), step sister of Diane (Schuler) Pauli (Western Springs, IL). Margy attended Trinity High School (River Forest, Il) in 1969, St. Louis University School of Nursing, for BS in Nursing, earning Registered Nurse license in 1974. Margy wed Patrick Edward Hixson November 20, 1974 in St. Louis. Margy was the Mother of Meghan (Hixson) Grimley, (Kevin Grimley), Anne (Hixson) Stewart (Derek Stewart), Kevin M Hixson, Brian D Hixson, James B Hixson, (Sasha (Nowak) Hixson), Step-Mother of Christopher P Hixson (Kelly (Shelby) Hixson), and Kelly M Hixson, and Grandmother of Samuel and Molly Hixson, Liam and Teagan Grimley, Jonah Stewart.

Visitation at Leppert Mortuary- Nora, 4:00PM - 8:00PM, 740 E. 86th St., Indianapolis, IN 46260. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday, 11:00AM, St. Luke Catholic Church, 7575 Holiday Dr. East, Indianapolis, IN 46260. Burial thereafter, Crown Hill Cemetery, 700 W 38th St, Indianapolis, IN 46208. The family has designated the LUNG CANCER RESEARCH FOUNDATION* for contributions in Margy's memory.

* www.donate.lungcancerresearchfoundation.org. Please visit www.leppermortuary.com to place an online condolence.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 15 to Dec. 17, 2019
