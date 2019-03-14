|
|
Margaret Horning
Indianapolis - Margaret Ann Horning, 106, of Indianapolis, passed away March 8, 2019. She was born February 20, 1913 in Indianapolis the daughter of the late John and Nancy (Demotto) Peoni. She was a homemaker and was preceded in death by her husband James Horning, grandson, Nicholas Horning, brothers, Joseph, Dominick, Tony and Michael; sisters, Lena Mills and Virginia Kelly, and daughter-in-law, Gloria Horning.
Margaret is survived by her children, James Horning and Anna Rose Dalton and her husband Michael; her sister, Rose Venezia; 6 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and 4 great great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 AM, Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 7243 E. 10th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46219 with Msgr. Paul Koetter officiating. Visitation will be held on Monday, March 18, 2019 at Feeney-Hornak Shadeland Mortuary from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM. There will also be an hour visitation prior to Mass at the church. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery in Indianapolis.
Donations may be made to in memory of Margaret.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 14, 2019