Services
Feeney-Hornak Shadeland Mortuary
1307 North Shadeland Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46219
(317) 353-6101
For more information about
Margaret Horning
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Feeney-Hornak Shadeland Mortuary
1307 North Shadeland Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46219
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
7243 E. 10th Street
Indianapolis, IN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
7243 E. 10th Street
Indianapolis, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Horning
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Horning


1913 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Margaret Horning Obituary
Margaret Horning

Indianapolis - Margaret Ann Horning, 106, of Indianapolis, passed away March 8, 2019. She was born February 20, 1913 in Indianapolis the daughter of the late John and Nancy (Demotto) Peoni. She was a homemaker and was preceded in death by her husband James Horning, grandson, Nicholas Horning, brothers, Joseph, Dominick, Tony and Michael; sisters, Lena Mills and Virginia Kelly, and daughter-in-law, Gloria Horning.

Margaret is survived by her children, James Horning and Anna Rose Dalton and her husband Michael; her sister, Rose Venezia; 6 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and 4 great great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 AM, Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 7243 E. 10th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46219 with Msgr. Paul Koetter officiating. Visitation will be held on Monday, March 18, 2019 at Feeney-Hornak Shadeland Mortuary from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM. There will also be an hour visitation prior to Mass at the church. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery in Indianapolis.

Donations may be made to in memory of Margaret.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now