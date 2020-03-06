|
Margaret J. Jacobs
Indianapolis - 90, passed away March 5, 2020. She was born August 15, 1929 to the late Gregory F. Dale and Opal C. Windhorst Dale. Margaret was a graduate of Tech High School and married Samuel J. Jacobs Jr., who preceded her in death. She was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church and a homemaker.
Visitation will be Tuesday, March 10, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. until the time of service at 2:00 p.m. at Shirley Brothers Washington Memorial Chapel, 9606 E. Washington St.
Margaret is survived by her children, Janis Powell, Jacki Hall (Bob) and Jim Jacobs III; son-in-law, Mark Powell; grandchildren, Amy Powell and Dan Powell (Tiana); and great-grandchildren, Brayton and Rosalee. Margaret was preceded in death by her sister, Jackie Vukovits.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Heart to Heart Hospice, 2611 Waterfront Parkway E. Drive, Suite 200, Indianapolis, IN 46214. www.shirleybrothers.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020