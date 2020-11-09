1/
Margaret J. Thom
Margaret J. Thom

Indianapolis - Margaret J. Thom, 91, of Indianapolis passed away on November 8, 2020. She began her career in the title industry in 1946 and just couldn't stay away even after retiring a few times. She was a longtime member of the Red Hat Society. Margaret considered herself a voracious reader and could sometimes read a who novel in one day. She also enjoyed shopping all over, playing cards with friends, and traveling. Margaret lived a full life and will be missed sorely by all the lives she touched.

Margaret is preceded in death by her parents, Merrill and Bertha Overman; her husbands, Julian Beer and Bill George; and her brother, Sunny Overman. She is survived by an extended list of loving family members including nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, and friends.

Arrangements are in the care of Flanner Buchanan—Washington Park East.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 9 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park East
10722 E Washington St.
Indianapolis, IN 46229
317-899-7115
