Margaret J. ThomIndianapolis - Margaret J. Thom, 91, of Indianapolis passed away on November 8, 2020. She began her career in the title industry in 1946 and just couldn't stay away even after retiring a few times. She was a longtime member of the Red Hat Society. Margaret considered herself a voracious reader and could sometimes read a who novel in one day. She also enjoyed shopping all over, playing cards with friends, and traveling. Margaret lived a full life and will be missed sorely by all the lives she touched.Margaret is preceded in death by her parents, Merrill and Bertha Overman; her husbands, Julian Beer and Bill George; and her brother, Sunny Overman. She is survived by an extended list of loving family members including nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, and friends.Arrangements are in the care of Flanner Buchanan—Washington Park East.