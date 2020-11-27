1/1
Margaret Jennings McWhirter
1915 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret Jennings McWhirter

Indianapolis - Hearts paused a beat on Sunday, November 22, 2020 upon the news of Margaret Jennings McWhirter's passing. Born in Villa Grove, Illinois on June 16, 1915, she died peacefully in her home at the good old age of 105. She graduated from Danville, Illinois High School, later earning degrees from DePauw University and Northwestern. She met her husband-to-be, Felix T. McWhirter "F.T." at DePauw - he, a Deke; she a Theta. They were married for over 60 years until his death in 2002.

Her keen, active mind, intelligence, warm heart & quick wit charmed all who knew her. Margaret was graceful, interested and involved. She had a twinkle in her eye and listened with total attention. Perennially curious and engaged, she was a consummate storyteller and dramatist. She often expressed herself with a delightful sense of theater. Majoring in drama and speech, she won the lead in numerous DePauw productions and later, with the Mud Creek Players who honored her with special recognition on her 100th birthday. She loved to laugh. Hers was a house of mirth in the best sense.

Foremost, she was a devoted wife, mother, faithful Christian and a natural leader, highly involved in her children's development. In 1956, she spearheaded & led a successful campaign for the Indiana legislature to convert the Lawrence Township School Board from merely an appointed board to an elected school board - a remarkable achievement for a woman at the time. The newly elected board chose Margaret as its first chairman, where she served for eight years, strengthening teacher qualifications, as well as overseeing the land appropriations and building of several schools, including, Lawrence Central High School and Crestview and Skiles Test Elementary Schools.

Margaret devoted herself to many charitable causes, among these were the Oaks Academy, the Tabernacle Presbyterian Church Foundation, the Indianapolis Marion County Library Foundation, Herron High School, the Indianapolis Zoo and the Indianapolis Museum of Art. She was on the board of the Indianapolis Home for the Aged, was a charter member of the Naval Reserve Officers Wives' Club, a charter member of the Junior Service League and a charter member of the Family Support Center Alliance.

Margaret was past president of the Fortnightly Literary Club, and a member of The Propylaeum, Kappa Alpha Theta, The Contemporary Club, the Columbia Club, Hillcrest Country Club and Woodstock Club. She was also a leader of Bible Study Fellowship.

Margaret had four children; eight grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. Her four children are Felix Marcus McWhirter, II (deceased), Julia Ann McWhirter Dees, William Evans McWhirter and Virginia Laurie McWhirter Hafkey. Her eight grandchildren are, Sarah McWhirter Vance, Felix Tony McWhirter, III (deceased), Rigdon Kevin Dees, Elizabeth Evans McWhirter, Julia Jennings McWhirter, Mark Andrew McWhirter, Joseph Jordan Hafkey and Jeffrey Evans Hafkey.

A celebration of life will be held next year. Memorial contributions may be made to the Oaks Academy, Wheeler Rescue Mission or Tabernacle Presbyterian Church. Final care and arrangements are entrusted to Shirley Brothers Fishers-Castleton Chapel. www.shirleybrothers.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Shirley Brothers Fishers / Castleton Chapel
9900 Allisonville Road
Fishers, IN 46038
(317) 841-7878
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved