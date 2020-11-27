Margaret Jennings McWhirter
Indianapolis - Hearts paused a beat on Sunday, November 22, 2020 upon the news of Margaret Jennings McWhirter's passing. Born in Villa Grove, Illinois on June 16, 1915, she died peacefully in her home at the good old age of 105. She graduated from Danville, Illinois High School, later earning degrees from DePauw University and Northwestern. She met her husband-to-be, Felix T. McWhirter "F.T." at DePauw - he, a Deke; she a Theta. They were married for over 60 years until his death in 2002.
Her keen, active mind, intelligence, warm heart & quick wit charmed all who knew her. Margaret was graceful, interested and involved. She had a twinkle in her eye and listened with total attention. Perennially curious and engaged, she was a consummate storyteller and dramatist. She often expressed herself with a delightful sense of theater. Majoring in drama and speech, she won the lead in numerous DePauw productions and later, with the Mud Creek Players who honored her with special recognition on her 100th birthday. She loved to laugh. Hers was a house of mirth in the best sense.
Foremost, she was a devoted wife, mother, faithful Christian and a natural leader, highly involved in her children's development. In 1956, she spearheaded & led a successful campaign for the Indiana legislature to convert the Lawrence Township School Board from merely an appointed board to an elected school board - a remarkable achievement for a woman at the time. The newly elected board chose Margaret as its first chairman, where she served for eight years, strengthening teacher qualifications, as well as overseeing the land appropriations and building of several schools, including, Lawrence Central High School and Crestview and Skiles Test Elementary Schools.
Margaret devoted herself to many charitable causes, among these were the Oaks Academy, the Tabernacle Presbyterian Church Foundation, the Indianapolis Marion County Library Foundation, Herron High School, the Indianapolis Zoo and the Indianapolis Museum of Art. She was on the board of the Indianapolis Home for the Aged, was a charter member of the Naval Reserve Officers Wives' Club, a charter member of the Junior Service League and a charter member of the Family Support Center Alliance.
Margaret was past president of the Fortnightly Literary Club, and a member of The Propylaeum, Kappa Alpha Theta, The Contemporary Club, the Columbia Club, Hillcrest Country Club and Woodstock Club. She was also a leader of Bible Study Fellowship.
Margaret had four children; eight grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. Her four children are Felix Marcus McWhirter, II (deceased), Julia Ann McWhirter Dees, William Evans McWhirter and Virginia Laurie McWhirter Hafkey. Her eight grandchildren are, Sarah McWhirter Vance, Felix Tony McWhirter, III (deceased), Rigdon Kevin Dees, Elizabeth Evans McWhirter, Julia Jennings McWhirter, Mark Andrew McWhirter, Joseph Jordan Hafkey and Jeffrey Evans Hafkey.
A celebration of life will be held next year. Memorial contributions may be made to the Oaks Academy, Wheeler Rescue Mission or Tabernacle Presbyterian Church. Final care and arrangements are entrusted to Shirley Brothers Fishers-Castleton Chapel. www.shirleybrothers.com
