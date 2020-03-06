Services
Flanner Buchanan – Speedway
2950 N High School Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46224
(317) 387-7020
Margaret Johnson Obituary
Indianapolis - Margaret Johnson, 85, passed away peacefully on March 5, 2020 following a long struggle with Alzheimer's. Survivors include daughters; Susan (Matt) Cornacchione and Carolyn (Ken) Haag; three grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and five step great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, Carl H. Johnson. Private services will be held on March 12, 2020 at Flanner and Buchanan-Speedway. Memorial contributions can be made to CICOA Aging & In-Home Solutions at https://cicoa.org/support/donate-now/ . Online condolences may be offered at www.flannerbuchanan.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020
