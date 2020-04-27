|
|
Margaret L. Anderson
Mrs. Margaret L. Anderson, 98 passed away peacefully at home on April 22, 2020 of natural causes. She retired from the family owned daycare as the Culinary Director. Margaret was a member of St. Joan of Arc. Services are private due to Pandemic. Drive-through viewing Thursday April 30th from 6PM-8Pm at Stuart Mortuary. She leaves to cherish her memory sons, Darrell P.,and Eric D. Vaughn, daughters, Sorelle, and Rachelle A. Vaughn, 7 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great grandchildren: Sister Frances Clay.
Entombment Crown Hill Cemetery(Abbey Mausoleum).
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2020