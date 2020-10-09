Margaret L. Hine
Indianapolis - Margaret L. Hine, 80, of Indianapolis, passed away October 8th, 2020. She was born November 25th, 1939, to the late F. Fay Campbell and Margaret C (Rosemeyer) in Indianapolis. Margaret (Peggy) graduated from Broad Ripple High School. She received her undergraduate degree in Elementary Education from Butler University. After graduating, she taught third grade at Grassy Creek Elementary School in Warren Township, sharing her love of children and learning. She was married for 17 years to Leo J. Hine, who also taught in Warren MSD.
Peggy enjoyed shopping with her grandchildren and decorating her home. Her sons and her grandchildren brought her great joy and were the love of her life. She attended several churches throughout her life, with Holy Spirit Catholic Church being very close to her heart. She will be remembered by all who knew her for her keen sense of humor and her resiliency.
Margaret is survived by her two sons, Andrew Hine (wife Tiffany), Jay Hine; a brother Ron Campbell (wife Carolyn); five grandchildren, Lincoln Hine, Emma Acton (husband Mitchell), Lauren Hine, Maggie Hine, and Lilia Hine; and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service is planned for a later date. Memories and special thoughts may be sent at any time to https://www.forestlawncemetery-fh.com/obituaries