Margaret L. "Peggy" Sterrett
Indianapolis - Peggy Sterrett, age 89, passed away on March 29, 2020 as a result of complications from a fall. She was born September 11, 1930. Her mother, Helen R. Williams and stepfather, Joseph D. Williams, preceded her in death. Her younger brother, Richard Lawson of Seattle, Washington also preceded her in death.
She married the love of her life, George R. Sterrett, on February 7, 1948. They were married for 66 years until his passing on January 23, 2015. She was a life long resident of Indianapolis.
Peggy had two fulfilling and distinct work careers.
She spent 12 years in an administrative role in the Lawrence Township School District, helping open both Craig Middle School in 1970 and Lawrence North High School in 1976. She served as an Administrator in the Guidance Department at Craig, and as the Bookkeeper/Treasurer at Lawrence North. Upon her retirement in 1981, she was presented with the first "Golden Pass," affording her lifetime admission to all Lawrence North sporting events. She was recognized in 1990 as the "Citizen of the Year" by the Lawrence Lions Club for her work.
After retirement, she began volunteering as a "Candy Striper" at Community East Hospital, which ultimately led to a second career in the field of Healthcare. She transitioned from volunteering to a full time position as Switchboard Operator. In the days prior to cell phones, she would proudly tell anyone who would listen that the Switchboard Office really ran the hospital, controlling all communication to and from the medical staff. She became lifelong friends with many of the doctors who were on the staff of Community East at that time. Her final job was as an Administrator in the Community Heart and Vascular office, where she served a partnership of Cardiologists.
When asked how she would like to be remembered, Peggy said, " I've had a wonderful life. I hope that I have made a positive difference to many people, and that I have in some way made good contributions to the people around me."
She is survived by her two sons, Stephen Sterrett (Betty) and Michael Sterrett (Lori), as well as her "adopted" son Frank Campbell (Anita).
She is also survived by five adult grandchildren: Ryan Sterrett, Kimberly Seaitz (Spencer), Jeffrey Sterrett (Jamie), Taylor Sterrett and Christine Byers (Clint), and two great grandchildren Avery Seaitz and Aiden Seaitz. Peggy's children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren were the pride and joy of her life, and her legacy will live through them.
Because of the Coronavirus pandemic, burial services at Washington Park East, where she will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband George, will be private. A celebration of life for Peggy will be held in September, 2020 around the time of what would have been her 90th birthday.
Memorial contributions in Peggy's honor may be made to Cathedral High School or to the Lawrence Township Schools Foundation.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 30 to Apr. 1, 2020