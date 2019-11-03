Services
Margaret "Marciel" Lane

Margaret "Marciel" Lane

Indianapolis - Margaret "Marciel" Lane, 93, of Indianapolis passed away Sunday, November 3, 2019 at American Village in Indianapolis.

Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m., Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Freeman Family Funeral Homes and Crematory, Carmony-Ewing Chapel, 819 S. Harrison St. in Shelbyville. Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home, with her grandson, Pastor Doug Lane officiating.

Interment will be at Boggstown Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the IndyHumane, 7929 N. Michigan Road, Indianapolis, IN 46268.

Online condolences may be shared with Marciel's family at www.freemanfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 3 to Nov. 5, 2019
