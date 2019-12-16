Resources
January 23, 1923 - December 14, 2019

Margaret Ruschman left this world peacefully on December 14, 2019, after living a wonderfully-rich life, filled with love, heartbreak, laughter and accomplishments, surrounded by family and friends who adored her. She was 96. Marge's candid commentary, quick wit and eye for a bargain endeared her to everyone she met. Margaret was deeply loved and will be missed by the many people whose lives she touched.

Margaret is preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Florence McAlevy, sister Veronica Greaves, and the love of her life, Frederick Ruschman. Marge and Fred were childhood sweethearts growing up in Jersey City, New Jersey. Marge pursued a career as a buyer in the New York City garment district and waited for Fred to finish his tour of duty in the US Navy during WW2. They were married in 1949. In the next decade Marge and Fred welcomed 4 children.

In 1963, Marge and Fred packed up the family, bid farewell to the NYC Skyline and bravely embarked on an entirely new and different life in a place encircled by cornfields called Indianapolis. Margaret's strong faith in God and the Church fortified her as she dealt with the challenges of parenting in this unfamiliar environment far away from the support previously supplied by family and friends. Her roles as mother, wife and educator were Margaret's greatest successes. Her energy was boundless, and her care for her family was unconditional, meticulous and compassionate.

Margaret was a loving mother to Bob (Martha) Ruschman, Mary Beth (Tom) Gallagher, Maureen (Bill) Friel, Mark (Nancy) Ruschman, and grandmother to 8 grandchildren: Mia, Joseph (Audra), Meg, Kathleen (Matt), Maggie, Eddy; Will, and Alexandria; 3 great-grandchildren: Savannah, Jenna and Gabriel; and loving aunt to her sister Veronica's 3 children: John, Muriel and Joseph.

Viewing will be held on December 18, 2019 from 4pm-7pm, rosary at 7pm, at Feeney-Hornak Mortuary on Shadeland Ave., Indianapolis. Funeral mass on December 19th, 10am, will be held at Holy Spirit Church, 7243 E 10th St, Indianapolis. Burial will follow at Washington Park East Cemetery, where Margaret will be buried beside Fred.

Memorial contributions can be made to: IU Health Hospice House, 2810 S. Deborah Dr., Bloomington, IN 47403, for donation information call 812-353-9818.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019
