Margaret Milliser
Indianapolis - Margaret E. Milliser, 93, of Indianapolis, passed away on Tuesday, February 4 at Franciscan Hospice House.
Margaret was born on July 26, 1926 in Indianapolis, IN to Charles McGarr and Margaret O'Roe McGarr. She married the love of her life, Jay F. Milliser in 1946. They owned and operated Irvington Feed and Pet Shop for over 39 years. Margaret was an active member of The First Church of Christ Scientist in Boston, MA as well as Fourth Church of Christ Scientist in Indianapolis.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 15 at 1PM at Singleton & Herr Mortuary, 7602 Madison Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46227. The family will receive guests at the funeral home from 11AM until the time of service. Burial will immediately follow at Washington Park East Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to The First Church of Christ Scientist, Attn: Treasurer, 250 Massachusetts Ave., Boston, MA 02115.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 6 to Feb. 13, 2020