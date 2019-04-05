|
Margaret Monahan
Indianapolis - Margaret A. (O'Brien) Monahan, 95, of Indianapolis passed away April 2, 2019. She was born in Indianapolis the daughter of the late William and Alice O'Brien. She was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church and a member of the Holy Spirit Bridge Club. She was preceded in death by her husband Harry Monahan.
She is survived by her children, Michael (Denise) Monahan, Sheila (Steve) Sweitzer, Maureen (Bill) Owen; grandchildren, Erin and Brian Sweitzer, Katie(Anthony) McClenney, Stephanie (Kevin) Adams, Tyler Tierney and Kara (Andrew) Sammond; 3 great grandchildren, Keriawn, Jamarion and Amaurie Berry.
Visitation will be held Sunday, April 7, 2019 from 4-8PM at Feeney-Hornak Shadeland Mortuary, 1307 N. Shadeland Ave., Indianapolis, IN 46219. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 7243 E. 10th St., Indianapolis. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary of The Woods College, 1 St. Mary of Woods, St. Mary of the Woods, IN 47876
You may view obituary and leave condolences at www.feeneyhornakshadeland.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 5, 2019