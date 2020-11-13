Margaret O'Connor Riley
Indianapolis - Passed away peacefully at the home she shared with her daughter, Carol Barber in Cornelius, NC, on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. Margaret was born on June 25, 1930 and was raised in Indianapolis, IN. She graduated from Sacred Heart High School and soon after married Charles Riley. They had a long and loving marriage of 45 years. Margaret's largest life career was her husband, her four children, her home and her dogs. She loved her job of 17 years at the J.C. Penney store.
Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, James and Augusta O'Connor; her husband, Charles (Chuck); her youngest son, Steve; and her sisters, Ann O'Connor, Mary Blackwell and Katy Hedges. Margaret is survived by her children, Carol Barber, Robert (LuVerne) Riley and Greg (Myra) Riley; her grandchildren, Shannon, Erin (Josh), Jeff (Sarit), Stacey (Yoav), Shoshanah (Jason) and Shawron (Mike); and 13 great-grandchildren. Her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and extended family were her pride and joy.
Services will be held Monday, November 16, 2020 from 12:30 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Shirley Brothers Fishers-Castleton Chapel, 9900 Allisonville Rd. Due to the ongoing pandemic, services will only be for the immediate family members
