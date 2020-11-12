1/1
Margaret Overton
Margaret Overton

Indianapolis IN - Margaret Overton, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, 69, passed away November 10, 2020. She worked in Human Resources for Hurco Manufacturing. She is also a member of El Bethel Baptist Church Avon IN. Margaret is survived by her husband, Ken Overton; sons, Ken (Emily) Overton II, Craig (Tiffany) Overton and Matthew (Christy) Overton; siblings, Dan (Anita) Owsley, Josephine Getty, James Owsley, Bruce Owsley, Christine Murray and Ron (Lori) Owsley; 7 grandchildren, Courtney, Zachary, Samuel, Jack, Edith, Cooper and Claire. Services are 12pm Saturday November 14, 2020 at El Bethel Baptist Church with Visitation 10am-12pm before the Service. Burial will be in West Ridge Park Cemetery. Conkle Funeral Home Avon is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.conklefuneralhome.com.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
or

