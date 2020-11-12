Margaret Overton
Indianapolis IN - Margaret Overton, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, 69, passed away November 10, 2020. She worked in Human Resources for Hurco Manufacturing. She is also a member of El Bethel Baptist Church Avon IN. Margaret is survived by her husband, Ken Overton; sons, Ken (Emily) Overton II, Craig (Tiffany) Overton and Matthew (Christy) Overton; siblings, Dan (Anita) Owsley, Josephine Getty, James Owsley, Bruce Owsley, Christine Murray and Ron (Lori) Owsley; 7 grandchildren, Courtney, Zachary, Samuel, Jack, Edith, Cooper and Claire. Services are 12pm Saturday November 14, 2020 at El Bethel Baptist Church with Visitation 10am-12pm before the Service. Burial will be in West Ridge Park Cemetery. Conkle Funeral Home Avon is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.conklefuneralhome.com
