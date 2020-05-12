Margaret Parr Davis Whitehead
1934 - 2020
Margaret Parr Davis Whitehead

Lebanon - Margaret Parr Davis Whitehead, 85, of Lebanon, IN, passed away May 9, 2020.

Margaret was born October 15, 1935 in Lebanon, IN, the daughter of J. Cabe and Thelma Nicholson Davis. She married James Thomas Whitehead and they had four children; Ellen Whitehead Reising, James Thomas Whitehead jr., Mary Parr and William Caleb Whitehead.

A private family service is being held on Friday, May 15, in Lebanon, IN.

Memorials may be made to Kappa Alpha Theta Sorority, Purdue University or St. Peter's Episcopal Church, Lebanon, IN.

Margaret is survived by her sister, Ellen Davis of Lebanon, all four of her children, ten grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Jim and her sister, Elizabeth Davis.

Final care has been entrusted to the Strawmyer & Drury Mortuary, Lebanon, IN. You are invited to visit the website www.strawmyerdrury.com where you may sign her online register and leave a personal message.




Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 12 to May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Strawmyer & Drury Mortuary- Lebanon Chapel
2400 North Lebanon Street
Lebanon, IN 46052
(765) 485-2700
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 12, 2020
Bill, Mary and family-I have many memories of doing some crazy things at your house, all while your Mom just shook her head at us. She was an amazing and sweet lady! She was always so incredibly kind. What a great example to her kids and grandkids. My condolences to your entire family.
Greg Woods
Friend
May 12, 2020
Margaret (Margi) was my first playmate, beginning at 3, a few doors down the street. We were good friends all through our school years and remained friends even though we seldom saw each other due to all our moving. I spent many enjoyable times at Margi's house, skating in the basement during the winter, playing games, e.g., Canasta every Sun. night when that was the craze, and bridge, and attending parties. I truly loved Margi - she was a lovely person and devoted to her children. I send my prayers and condolences to you, Ellen, and to Ellen D., J.T., Mary Parr and Bill. May my dear friend rest in heavenly peace.
Janet Thompson
Friend
