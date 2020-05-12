Bill, Mary and family-I have many memories of doing some crazy things at your house, all while your Mom just shook her head at us. She was an amazing and sweet lady! She was always so incredibly kind. What a great example to her kids and grandkids. My condolences to your entire family.
Greg Woods
Margaret Parr Davis Whitehead
Lebanon - Margaret Parr Davis Whitehead, 85, of Lebanon, IN, passed away May 9, 2020.
Margaret was born October 15, 1935 in Lebanon, IN, the daughter of J. Cabe and Thelma Nicholson Davis. She married James Thomas Whitehead and they had four children; Ellen Whitehead Reising, James Thomas Whitehead jr., Mary Parr and William Caleb Whitehead.
A private family service is being held on Friday, May 15, in Lebanon, IN.
Memorials may be made to Kappa Alpha Theta Sorority, Purdue University or St. Peter's Episcopal Church, Lebanon, IN.
Margaret is survived by her sister, Ellen Davis of Lebanon, all four of her children, ten grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Jim and her sister, Elizabeth Davis.
Final care has been entrusted to the Strawmyer & Drury Mortuary, Lebanon, IN. You are invited to visit the website www.strawmyerdrury.com where you may sign her online register and leave a personal message.
Lebanon - Margaret Parr Davis Whitehead, 85, of Lebanon, IN, passed away May 9, 2020.
Margaret was born October 15, 1935 in Lebanon, IN, the daughter of J. Cabe and Thelma Nicholson Davis. She married James Thomas Whitehead and they had four children; Ellen Whitehead Reising, James Thomas Whitehead jr., Mary Parr and William Caleb Whitehead.
A private family service is being held on Friday, May 15, in Lebanon, IN.
Memorials may be made to Kappa Alpha Theta Sorority, Purdue University or St. Peter's Episcopal Church, Lebanon, IN.
Margaret is survived by her sister, Ellen Davis of Lebanon, all four of her children, ten grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Jim and her sister, Elizabeth Davis.
Final care has been entrusted to the Strawmyer & Drury Mortuary, Lebanon, IN. You are invited to visit the website www.strawmyerdrury.com where you may sign her online register and leave a personal message.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 12 to May 13, 2020.