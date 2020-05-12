Margaret (Margi) was my first playmate, beginning at 3, a few doors down the street. We were good friends all through our school years and remained friends even though we seldom saw each other due to all our moving. I spent many enjoyable times at Margi's house, skating in the basement during the winter, playing games, e.g., Canasta every Sun. night when that was the craze, and bridge, and attending parties. I truly loved Margi - she was a lovely person and devoted to her children. I send my prayers and condolences to you, Ellen, and to Ellen D., J.T., Mary Parr and Bill. May my dear friend rest in heavenly peace.

Janet Thompson

Friend