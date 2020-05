Margaret Parr Davis WhiteheadLebanon - Margaret Parr Davis Whitehead, 85, of Lebanon, IN, passed away May 9, 2020.Margaret was born October 15, 1935 in Lebanon, IN, the daughter of J. Cabe and Thelma Nicholson Davis. She married James Thomas Whitehead and they had four children; Ellen Whitehead Reising, James Thomas Whitehead jr., Mary Parr and William Caleb Whitehead.A private family service is being held on Friday, May 15, in Lebanon, IN.Memorials may be made to Kappa Alpha Theta Sorority, Purdue University or St. Peter's Episcopal Church, Lebanon, IN.Margaret is survived by her sister, Ellen Davis of Lebanon, all four of her children, ten grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Jim and her sister, Elizabeth Davis.Final care has been entrusted to the Strawmyer & Drury Mortuary, Lebanon, IN. You are invited to visit the website www.strawmyerdrury.com where you may sign her online register and leave a personal message.