Margaret Powner
Dickson - Mrs. Margaret Anita Kitchens Powner, age 98 of Dickson, TN and Bon Aqua, TN, and formerly of Indiana died on Saturday February 29, 2020. For those desiring, memorials may be made to the American Legion or to the United States Navy Memorial.
A graveside service with military honors will be held on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Shiloh Cemetery in Hendricks County, Indiana.
Mrs. Powner was born December 23, 1921 in Augusta, GA. She was a daughter of the late Leonard Franklin Kitchens and Clementena Cook Kitchens. Margaret was a graduate of the Tubman High School in Augusta, GA and worked for the Southern Bell Telephone Co. in Augusta before entering service in the U.S. Marine Corp. While serving during wartime in San Francisco she specialized as a telephone operator and supply clerk. She was honorably discharged in Dec. 1945. While in San Francisco, she met Walter Joseph Powner, Jr. of the U.S. Navy and graduate of the Ben Davis High School in Indianapolis. In 1945 Margaret and Walter joined in marriage, a journey that would last 58 years, a time filled with love for each other, and a lot of relocating with the Navy. Mr. Powner retired from the service in Jacksonville, NC. Regardless of their location, Margaret was always active in the Methodist Church. She served as secretary at the UMC in Jacksonville before her family decided to move to the Powner family homeplace in Indiana. Margaret was active in the Speedway, IN and Shiloh, IN locations of the United Methodist Church as well as in Dickson, TN.
In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Powner is preceded in death by her sisters, Mary Barnes, Hilda McClure, and Lucille Blaner.
Margaret is survived by her son, Ronald Lee Powner of Paris, TX; her daughter, April Harrison and her husband, David "Doc" Harrison of Bon Aqua, TN; 7 grandchildren, Jonathan, David, Celine, and Michelle Powner, David and Nathan Harrison, Emily Harris; 7 great grandchildren; one great great grandchild.
Services under the direction of the Taylor Funeral Home, Dickson, TN (615) 446-2808, TaylorSince1909.com and Conkle Funeral Home, Speedway, IN (317) 241-6333.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020