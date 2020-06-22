Margaret RaubIndianapolis - Margaret Eileen (Siefers) Raub died June 20, 2020. Maggie was born March 7, 1933 in Lafayette, Indiana to W.S. Siefers and Susan Siefers. She had two brothers, Theodore and Robert, one sister, Eva, and a granddaughter, Abby Raub; all of whom proceeded her in death.Maggie and John were married August 16, 1952; 67 years of wedded bliss. Maggie worked in the Indianapolis Public School system for several years as a secretary and was voted Secretary of the Year. She and John were huge Indianapolis Colts, Indiana Pacers, and Purdue Boilermakers fans, attending many games over the years! They enjoyed traveling all four regions of the United States and trips abroad.Maggie is survived by her husband John, daughter Susan (Don) DeWeese, son Fred (Nancy) Raub, five grandchildren, Matthew (Sarah) Dunbar, Becky Dunbar, Mark (Amelia) Dunbar, Brian (Erin) Raub, and Alex Raub, and two great grandchildren, Jacob and Will Dunbar. Her children and grandchildren were the apple of her eyes.Maggie will be greatly missed by all her relatives and friends. Services will be Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Conkle Funeral Home, 4925 W. 16th St., Speedway, Indiana. Calling is noon to 1:00 pm with the funeral immediately following at 1:00pm. By the request of our family, everyone is required to wear a mask and social distance. If you don't have a mask, one will be provided for you.