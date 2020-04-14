|
Margaret Rose Buttrey Oxford
Margaret Rose Buttrey Oxford, My lovable, adorable wife, whom I married in June 1947, left here to enter Heaven on April 8, 2020. She was born in Terre Haute, IN. We first met in September 1946, after my discharge from the U.S. Navy in June. She was at that time employed in the office of S.S. Kresge. I later referred to her as "My Million Dollar Baby from the 5 & 10 Cent Store" We married June 7, 1947.
Over the years, she was employed at American Art Clay, Merchants National Bank, and Capitol Paper. She was also the national photographer for the U.S.S California Ship Reunion Association for many years at each reunion. She leaves behind a daughter, Deborah E. Smith, son-in-law, Rich, and two granddaughters, Jessalyn Oxford and Abby Smith. She lost a son in 2010 and a sister in January this year her hobbies included sewing, quilting, traveling, reading, and ball room dancing and she was a wonderful mother to our children.
How can I describe this lovely lady who graced my life for 72 & 3/4th years. She was devoted, generous, charitable, kind, and compassionate, a wonderful wife and mother. Your leaving us is not a permanent occurrence. It's only a lull in our lives until we see you in Heaven. Your loving husband, Gerald (Jerry) Oxford.
