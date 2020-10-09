Margaret "Peggy" Ruth (Ooley) Wills



Greensburg IN - 88, of Greensburg IN, passed away October 6, 2020, at Aspen Place Health Campus. She was born on September 10, 1932 in Indianapolis IN to Louie E. and Ruth E. (Sattler) Ooley. She graduated from Emmerich Manual High School in 1950, also in Indianapolis. On June 1, 1958 she married the love of her life, Richard M. Wills. They shared two daughters Becky Lynn Haunert and Stacey Lynn Sorrell. Peggy was an Administrative Assistant at the U.S. Army Finance Center and retired from the Department of Defense on March 31, 1995 with over 21 years of service. She was a loyal member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church of Greensburg, The National Active and Retired Federal Employee Association, and the Beta Sigma Phi sorority. Peggy had a wonderful sense of humor and enjoyed traveling and writing. The most important things to Peggy were her faith and love for her daughters, sons-in-law, grandsons, great-granddaughter, her siblings, and her nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband Dick Wills, parents Louie and Ruth Ooley, and a brother Louie L. "Larry" Ooley. Survivors include: daughters Becky (Jim) Haunert of Clarksburg IN and Stacey (Tim) Sorrell of Carthage IN, grandsons Nicholas (Amanda) Haunert in Martinsville IN, AJ Sorrell in Greenfield IN ,Troy Sorrell and Brent Sorrell both of Carthage IN, and great-granddaughter Adeline Grace Haunert of Martinsville IN. She is also survived by sisters Shirley Ann Blickensderfer of Decatur IL, Mary Lou (Denny) Shogren of Juno Beach FL, brother Steve (Cindy) Ooley of Fishers IN, along with several nieces and nephews. The family asks that any memorial contributions be sent to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church of Greensburg or to Our Hospice of Decatur County Indiana. Pastor West of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church will conduct a private family service at Memorial Park Cemetery in Indianapolis on Saturday, October 10, 2020.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store