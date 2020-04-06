|
Margery Ann Martin
Indianapolis - Margery Ann Martin passed away on April 4, 2020 at the age of 78. Margery was born in Indianapolis, IN on December 13, 1941 to parents, George and Maribel Stark. She was a graduate of North Central High School and earned her bachelor's degree from Purdue University.
Margery was married to Terry R. Martin on July 25, 1964. They were married 39 years.
Margery worked for The Indianapolis Chamber of Commerce for 30 years. She was a devoted wife, mother, co-worker and friend. She also enjoyed reading, traveling and especially spending time with her four grandsons. Margery was a lifelong resident of Indianapolis and was devoted to her community.
She is survived by her children, Jill Buck (Pete Horn) and Brett Martin (Angela Martin); grandchildren: (Carson Buck, Andrew Buck, Cole Martin, Pierce Martin); siblings: (Mary Lou Stark, Dale Ellen Leff); nephew: Merrill Reece (Dana Creek); nieces: Claire Shelton (Scott Shelton) and Stephanie Reece, and many other loving extended family members and friends.
Margery is preceded in death by her parents, George and Maribel Stark, her husband, Terry R. Martin and her sister, Marcia Stark.
Due to current restrictions on gatherings, funeral services will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions in Margery's memory may be made to: The Greater Indiana Chapter, 50 E 91st ST., Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46240
Service updates will be posted once confirmed at FlannerBuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020