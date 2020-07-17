Margie Ellen Walker KingIndianapolis - Beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt and friend passed away on July 16, 2020 at the age of 94.Born in Indianapolis to the the late Charles and Josephine Walker, she attended St. Joan of Arc and was a graduate of Broad Ripple High School, class of 1944.She is survived by her loving children Karen King, Chuck King, John King and Mike King; 10 grandchildren; a great grandchild and several nieces and nephews.She loved to laugh, play games and do crossword puzzles. She will be deeply missed.Services will be private.