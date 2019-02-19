Services
Margie Flanagan
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
4:00 PM
Indianapolis - Margie June Flanagan

81 of Indianapolis passed away February 17, 2019. She was born July 5, 1937 in Burkesville, KY the daughter of the late Carley and Betty Anderson. Margie worked in customer service at Raceway Lanes for 15 years and was a cook at Garden City Elementary School for 15 years. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Linda A. Brooks; sister, Lula Poindexter: brothers, Alfred Anderson and B.D. Anderson. She is survived by her husband, Isaac W. Flanagan; daughter, Nancy J. Schrader; grandchildren, Jocelyn Ramsey, Jamie Harwerth (Scott), Ryan Schrader (Missy), Jordan Brooks, Bobby Brooks Jr. and Rachael Wager (Joe); great grandchildren, Marissa Ramsey, Weston Schrader, Eli Schrader, and Rockston Harwerth. Funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Conkle Funeral Home Avon Chapel with visitation from 2 p.m. until the time of service.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 19, 2019
