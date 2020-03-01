|
Margie White
Indianapolis - Margie (Mitchaner) White, 78, of Indianapolis, IN, passed away on Monday February 17, 2020. She was born to Elbert Mitchaner and Betty (Werler) Fiege on Tuesday May 13, 1941 in Indianapolis.
Margie was a graduate of Thomas Carr Howe Community High School. Margie and Michael were married in October 1961. She valued her time spent with her grandchildren and loved to travel. Margie, also, enjoyed her weekly dinners with her girlfriends.
Margie is survived by her husband, Michael White; children, Amy (Craig) Wildauer and Michael White; son in law, Chuck Clark; grandchildren, Zachary Wildauer, Jacob (Vanessa) Wildauer, Luke Wildauer, Elizabeth White, Adam (Ashley) Clark, and Cody (Mary Ellen) Clark; first great-grandchild due in April; and brother, Rick (Angi) Fiege.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Lori Clark; and brothers, Don Mitchaner and David Fiege.
A Celebration of Life honoring Margie will be Thursday March 12, 2020 with visitation at 12pm and service at 1pm at the Tabernacle Presbyterian Church 418 East 34th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46205.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to The Cremation Society of Indiana, 4115 S. Shelby St., Indianapolis, IN 46227.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 1, 2020