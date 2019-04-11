|
Margot Palamara
Palm Harbor, Florida - age 79, passed away on Thursday April 4, 2019. Margot was born July 30, 1939 in Indianapolis, Indiana to the late Margaret (Smerdel) Finley and James Finley. She is also preceded in death by her former husband, Ronald Palamara and son, David Palamara. Margot was a 1958 graduate of Sacred Heart High School and attended the Herron School of Art. She was an award winning Bridge player and loved to dance and socialize with her friends. Margot was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She treasured the fact that she got to be present for the birth and hold her great grandchild at the end of her life and spend many happy days with him.
Margot is survived by her children, Diana (Palamara) Black (Mark), Stephen Palamara (Michelle), and Sherry Palamara; sisters, Judy May (Larry) and Kathleen Evans (Frank); grandchildren, Lauren Black, Vincent Palamara, and Kristen Palamara; great grandchild, Carter Black; best friend, Micheline Hopkins; goddaughter, Mary Dezelan Weiseman; godson, Scott Evans; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Visitation for Margot will be held Monday, April 15, 2019 from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Feeney-Hornak Keystone Mortuary, 2126 E 71st St, Indianapolis, Indiana. The family will gather at Northside Knights of Columbus following the visitation until 11:00 PM. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St Pius X Catholic Church, 7200 Sarto Dr, Indianapolis, Indiana with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery in Indianapolis, Indiana. A reception will be held following the burial at Northside Knights of Columbus.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Margot's memory may be made to , 5635 West 96th Street Suite 100, Indianapolis, Indiana 46278.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 11, 2019