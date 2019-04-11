Services
Feeney-Hornak Keystone Mortuary
2126 East 71st Street
Indianapolis, IN 46220
(317) 257-4271
For more information about
Margot Palamara
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St Pius X Catholic Church
7200 Sarto Dr
Indianapolis, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margot Palamara
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margot Palamara


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Margot Palamara Obituary
Margot Palamara

Palm Harbor, Florida - age 79, passed away on Thursday April 4, 2019. Margot was born July 30, 1939 in Indianapolis, Indiana to the late Margaret (Smerdel) Finley and James Finley. She is also preceded in death by her former husband, Ronald Palamara and son, David Palamara. Margot was a 1958 graduate of Sacred Heart High School and attended the Herron School of Art. She was an award winning Bridge player and loved to dance and socialize with her friends. Margot was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She treasured the fact that she got to be present for the birth and hold her great grandchild at the end of her life and spend many happy days with him.

Margot is survived by her children, Diana (Palamara) Black (Mark), Stephen Palamara (Michelle), and Sherry Palamara; sisters, Judy May (Larry) and Kathleen Evans (Frank); grandchildren, Lauren Black, Vincent Palamara, and Kristen Palamara; great grandchild, Carter Black; best friend, Micheline Hopkins; goddaughter, Mary Dezelan Weiseman; godson, Scott Evans; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Visitation for Margot will be held Monday, April 15, 2019 from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Feeney-Hornak Keystone Mortuary, 2126 E 71st St, Indianapolis, Indiana. The family will gather at Northside Knights of Columbus following the visitation until 11:00 PM. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St Pius X Catholic Church, 7200 Sarto Dr, Indianapolis, Indiana with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery in Indianapolis, Indiana. A reception will be held following the burial at Northside Knights of Columbus.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Margot's memory may be made to , 5635 West 96th Street Suite 100, Indianapolis, Indiana 46278.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.feeneyhornakkeystone.com for the Palamara family.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now