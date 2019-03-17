Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
12:00 PM
Margret L. Stafford Obituary
Margret L. Stafford

Plainfield - Margret L. Stafford, 98, of Plainfield, passed away on March 9, 2019. She was born on December 4, 1920 in Thorntown, IN to the late Alfred and Emily Warren. Margret graduated from Thorntown High School then attended Purdue University. She became a teacher at Plainfield High School for several years. Margret decided to return to Purdue and became a Registered Nurse for Witham Hospital until retirement. She would work the holidays at the hospital so that her co-workers with children could be at home with their families. Margret enjoyed reading the Bible, gardening, canning food and sharing produce from her garden with people in need. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Dr. J.C. Stafford; brothers, Ross and Donald Warren; sisters, Pauline Crose and Mildred Prage. Funeral services will be Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at 12:00 (noon) in Hampton-Gentry Funeral Home where friends may visit from 11:00 am until time of service. Burial will follow in the Bethel Hill Cemetery in Thorntown, IN. Survivors include her brother, Bill (Dixie) Warren and several nieces and nephews.www.hamptongentry.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 17, 2019
