Marguerite (Taylor) Matthews
Indianapolis - Marguerite (Taylor) Matthews 89 of Indianapolis passed away April 06, 2020. Marguerite was born on June 08, 1930 in Bowling Green, KY to Douglas and Ada Belle (Cox) Taylor. Marguerite married the love of her life, George Lee Matthews, on February 17, 1951 and they've been married for 69 years. Marguerite is preceded in death by their sons; Douglas, James, Michael Matthews. Due to our World Crisis, Mrs. Matthews will be laid to rest at Washington Park North Cemetery. Marguerite is survived by her husband George Matthews, daughter Carol Matthews and son Ron Matthews, 6 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Flanner Buchanan-Washington Park North are handling arrangements. Please share online condolences at www.flannerbuchanan.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020