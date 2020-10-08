1/1
Marguerite Raymonde Schultz
1921 - 2020
Marguerite Raymonde Schultz

Marguerite Raymonde Schultz, 99 of Noblesville, passed away peacefully on October 6, 2020 with her family at her side. She was born on September 14, 1921 to Jean and Jeanne Ravel of Verdun, France. Her brother, Raymond, predeceased her. Marguerite's husband, Albert Schultz, was a G.I. in Verdun where they met and married. He passed away in 2014 in Noblesville, their home for the last part of their lives. She retired from the South Beth Osteopathic Hospital after working 25 years in the neonatal unit.

With her charming French accent, Marguerite was a beautiful, gentle soul, a steady force, a wise confidante to many. She was known as Nanou to all who came through the door. She was always interested in the world and everyone's activities. Her energy was boundless. She read historical novels, and did genealogy. She built a new house in Noblesville at 79; she navigated the internet at 80; and she traveled to France into her mid-80's. She was a gifted knitter, winning ribbons at the State Fair. In addition, she was a fabulous cook, known for making the best escargots, making true French fries, and lovingly making funnel cakes for her grandchildren.

She is survived by her loving children, Raymonde (Dan) Howell, and Jean-Pierre (Theresa) Schultz; her adoring grandchildren, Elise Howell, Monique Howell, Jean-Luc Howell, Lauren Matjesic, Derek Shultz, and Craig Schultz; and her four beloved great grandchildren.

Nanou, Mom, you will be missed. Peace.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society for Hamilton County or the Wheeler Mission.

Please visit www.flannerbuchanan.com to sign the online guest register.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 8 to Oct. 11, 2020.
