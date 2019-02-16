Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Woodland Country Club
Carmel, IN
Plainfield - Mari "Jill" (McCart) Hutchens, 69, of Plainfield, died on Tuesday, February 12, 2019.

She was born on March 13, 1949 to the late James and Rosemary (Sheeks) McCart.

Jill graduated from Plainfield High School, received a Bachelor's degree from Purdue University and a Master's degree from Butler University. Professionally she taught elementary education for 45 years with the bulk of that time at Chapel Glen Elementary of Wayne Township.

She was a selfless Daughter, Mother, Mentor, Teacher and Friend who will be missed by all who were lucky enough to know her.

She is survived by her brother (David McCart), children (Darrick and Kristin Hutchens) and grandchildren (Maci, Faith and Jackson).

A Celebration of Her Life and Memorial via Open House is scheduled for Saturday, February 16, from 1pm to 3pm at Woodland Country Club in Carmel. Everyone who knew Jill and/or her family is encouraged to stop by to celebrate this wonderful person with your stories and hugs. http://www.woodlandcc.com/contact-us/directions
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 16, 2019
