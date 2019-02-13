|
Maria A. Kirages
Westfield - Maria A. Kirages, 84, passed away peacefully in her sleep in the early hours of January 10, 2019. Maria was born in Indianapolis on August 29,1934, the only child of Lazo and Karsta Atansoff. She lived with her parents on West 10th Street and often spoke proudly of her heritage as a resident of the "Haughville". Her father, an immigrant from Macedonia, owned a local bakery. She was a graduate of Arsenal Tech High School and continued her education at Butler University where she earned both Bachelor's and Master's degrees in education. After graduation she pursued a career as a school teacher in the Indianapolis Public School system
Maria was married on August 17, 1968 to Christopher Kirages, an Indianapolis attorney. They married at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church. During their marriage, Maria and her husband enjoyed traveling, gardening and spending time with their family and friends. She was a wonderful storyteller and her stories were rich with humor and past experiences. She also enjoyed baking the ethnic treats and pastries that she had learned to make from her father and passed down to her granddaughter.
She is survived by her husband of over fifty years (Christopher), her two sons, Michael (Helencatherine) Christopher L. (Rachel) grandchildren Cicely, Lazo and Jack. The family plans a memorial service as a celebration of her life to be held in May. Please contact her son Christopher at [email protected] for information. She was a beautiful person who shall be deeply missed by those whose lives she touched.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 13, 2019