Shirley Brothers Irving Hill Chapel
5377 E. Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN 46219
(317) 357-1181
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Visitation
5377 E. Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN 46219
Service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Service
5377 E. Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN 46219
Maria C. Stevens


1964 - 2019
Maria C. Stevens Obituary
Maria C. Stevens

Indianapolis - 54, passed away July 29, 2019. She was born August 22, 1964 to James D. and Mary E. Stevens. Maria attended Howe High School, and was a licensed caregiver in her own home. She loved spending time with family and friends, especially her grandchildren.

Visitation will be Saturday, August 3, 2019 from 12 noon until the time of service at 2:00 p.m. at Shirley Brothers Irving Hill Chapel, 5377 E. Washington St.

Maria is survived by her longtime companion, Kurt; brothers, James D., Victor M. (Rosalba Rioz) and Christopher P. Stevens; sister, Diana Stevens; and grandchildren, Abigail, Gabriel, Joshua, Jr. and Shalynn. She was preceded in death by her parents; and a son, Joshua Bonner. www.shirleybrothers.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 1, 2019
