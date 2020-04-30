Maria Consuelo Elizabeth Ignacio Ng
Maria Consuelo Elizabeth Ignacio Ng, 84, died at home, surrounded by her family, on April 10, 2020. She was born November 7, 1935 in Rizal, Philippines, to the late Eusebio and Teodora Bautista Ignacio.
Ms. Ng graduated from Centro Escolar University in Manila, from which she received her Bachelor of Science degree in Pharmacy. She immigrated to the United States to work as a laboratory technician in Kansas City, Kansas in 1961. Shortly thereafter she moved to St. Louis, Missouri where she met and married her husband, Anastacio Chan Ng in 1963. After living in Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada, she moved to Indianapolis, Indiana where she lived until 2009, when she and her husband relocated to Chapel Hill, North Carolina to live with her older daughter and her family.
Ms. Ng was a devoted wife, mother, daughter, and sister. She was a woman of deep faith in the Catholic tradition. She was a parishioner of St. Luke Catholic Church in Indianapolis for 35 years and then, since 2009, of St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Chapel Hill, where she became a familiar and smiling face seen almost daily.
Ms. Ng was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Anastacio. She is survived by her daughters, Judith Ng Cashin and Jodie Ng Torres, son in laws, Chris Ng Cashin and Wilfredo Torres, and grandchildren, Creel, Chan, Larkin, and Jude Ng Cashin.
A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Thomas More at a later date.
Gifts in Ms. Ng's memory may be made to: The Catholic Community of St. Thomas More, 940 Carmichael St., Chapel Hill, NC. 27514. Arrangements are entrusted to Hall-Wynne Funeral Service, Durham, NC. Online condolences: www.hallwynne.com; select obits.
Maria Consuelo Elizabeth Ignacio Ng, 84, died at home, surrounded by her family, on April 10, 2020. She was born November 7, 1935 in Rizal, Philippines, to the late Eusebio and Teodora Bautista Ignacio.
Ms. Ng graduated from Centro Escolar University in Manila, from which she received her Bachelor of Science degree in Pharmacy. She immigrated to the United States to work as a laboratory technician in Kansas City, Kansas in 1961. Shortly thereafter she moved to St. Louis, Missouri where she met and married her husband, Anastacio Chan Ng in 1963. After living in Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada, she moved to Indianapolis, Indiana where she lived until 2009, when she and her husband relocated to Chapel Hill, North Carolina to live with her older daughter and her family.
Ms. Ng was a devoted wife, mother, daughter, and sister. She was a woman of deep faith in the Catholic tradition. She was a parishioner of St. Luke Catholic Church in Indianapolis for 35 years and then, since 2009, of St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Chapel Hill, where she became a familiar and smiling face seen almost daily.
Ms. Ng was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Anastacio. She is survived by her daughters, Judith Ng Cashin and Jodie Ng Torres, son in laws, Chris Ng Cashin and Wilfredo Torres, and grandchildren, Creel, Chan, Larkin, and Jude Ng Cashin.
A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Thomas More at a later date.
Gifts in Ms. Ng's memory may be made to: The Catholic Community of St. Thomas More, 940 Carmichael St., Chapel Hill, NC. 27514. Arrangements are entrusted to Hall-Wynne Funeral Service, Durham, NC. Online condolences: www.hallwynne.com; select obits.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020.