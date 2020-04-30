Maria Consuelo Elizabeth Ignacio Ng
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Maria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Maria Consuelo Elizabeth Ignacio Ng

Maria Consuelo Elizabeth Ignacio Ng, 84, died at home, surrounded by her family, on April 10, 2020. She was born November 7, 1935 in Rizal, Philippines, to the late Eusebio and Teodora Bautista Ignacio.

Ms. Ng graduated from Centro Escolar University in Manila, from which she received her Bachelor of Science degree in Pharmacy. She immigrated to the United States to work as a laboratory technician in Kansas City, Kansas in 1961. Shortly thereafter she moved to St. Louis, Missouri where she met and married her husband, Anastacio Chan Ng in 1963. After living in Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada, she moved to Indianapolis, Indiana where she lived until 2009, when she and her husband relocated to Chapel Hill, North Carolina to live with her older daughter and her family.

Ms. Ng was a devoted wife, mother, daughter, and sister. She was a woman of deep faith in the Catholic tradition. She was a parishioner of St. Luke Catholic Church in Indianapolis for 35 years and then, since 2009, of St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Chapel Hill, where she became a familiar and smiling face seen almost daily.

Ms. Ng was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Anastacio. She is survived by her daughters, Judith Ng Cashin and Jodie Ng Torres, son in laws, Chris Ng Cashin and Wilfredo Torres, and grandchildren, Creel, Chan, Larkin, and Jude Ng Cashin.

A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Thomas More at a later date.

Gifts in Ms. Ng's memory may be made to: The Catholic Community of St. Thomas More, 940 Carmichael St., Chapel Hill, NC. 27514. Arrangements are entrusted to Hall-Wynne Funeral Service, Durham, NC. Online condolences: www.hallwynne.com; select obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Hall-Wynne Funeral Service & Crematory
1113 W. Main St
Durham, NC 27701
(919) 688-6387
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved