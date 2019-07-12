Services
Conkle Funeral Home - Speedway
4925 West 16th. Street
Speedway, IN 46224
(317) 241-6333
Maria Passarelli
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Conkle Funeral Home - Speedway
4925 West 16th. Street
Speedway, IN 46224
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Gabriel the Archangel Catholic Church
Maria L. Passarelli


1931 - 2019
Maria L. Passarelli Obituary
Maria L. Passarelli

Speedway - Maria L. Passarelli, 87, passed away July 9, 2019. She was an Owner/Seamstress of Speedway Tailoring. She was a member of St. Gabriel the Archangel Catholic Church and also attended St. Monica Catholic Church. Maria was preceded in death by her husband, Phillip Passarelli. She is survived by her children, Adriana and Robert, 4 grandchildren and an extended family in the U.S., as well as 1 brother, 3 sisters and their families in Europe and South America. Visitation will be 4pm-7pm Sunday July 14, 2019 at Conkle Funeral Home Speedway. Catholic Mass will be 10am Monday July 15, 2019 at St. Gabriel the Archangel Catholic Church. Burial will be in Floral Park Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at www.conklefuneralhome.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 12, 2019
