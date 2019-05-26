|
Marian Arney
Clayton - Marian L. Arney, 81, Clayton, died May 22, 2019. She was born September 17, 1937 to the late Jewell and Dorothy Burris. She worked 18 years in accounting at the Indiana State Board of Health until retirement in 1997. Marian is survived by her son, John D. (Patty) Edwards; step-son, James Arney; two step-daughters, Pam (Don) Patterson; Kim (Eric) Bennett; two grandchildren, Annette McGlothin, John D. Edwards; 3 great grandchildren, Desiree Vanier, Neva Vanier and Destiny Wright; and great great grandson, Quentin Anderson; 5 step-grandchildren and 14 great step-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin Arney. Funeral services 1:00 pm Tuesday, May 28, at Hampton-Gentry Funeral Home. Calling on Tuesday from 11 to 1 pm. Burial in Clayton Cemetery. www.hamptongentry.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 26, 2019