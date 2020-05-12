Marian L. Ferguson
Indianapolis - 88, born January 8, 1932, passed away May 7, 2020. Service will be at Crown Hill Funeral Home on Monday, May 18, 2020 at 12pm, with visitation starting at 11am. Visit www.crownhill.org for more information.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 12 to May 14, 2020.