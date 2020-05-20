Marian Mae (Seils) Schafer
Marian Mae Schafer (Seils)

Marian Mae Schafer (Seils), 88, passed away May 15th, 2020 at Life's Journey Hospice in Avon, Indiana. Please visit www.flannerbuchanan.com for online memorials, a video tribute, full obituary and service details. Flanner Buchanan - Speedway is handling arrangements.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 20 to May 21, 2020.
Flanner Buchanan – Speedway
2950 N High School Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46224
3173877020
