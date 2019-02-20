|
|
Marian R. Van Hise
Indianapolis IN - Marian R. Van Hise, 88, passed away February 18, 2019. She was a Homemaker, Girl Scout Leader and a Scorekeeper for Raceway Lanes. She also was a member of Speedway United Methodist Church. Marian is survived by her children, Richard (Tracy) Van Hise, Carol Van Hise, Charlotte Watson and Sheree Van Hise; sister, Doris Chambliss; sister-in-laws, Ann Rogers and Marjorie Rogers; 2 grandchildren, Courtney Roeber and Kurt Van Hise; 3 great grandchildren, Samuel, Ian and Mac Roeber. A Celebration of Life Visitation will be 11am-1pm Friday February 22, 2019 at Conkle Funeral Home Speedway.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 20, 2019