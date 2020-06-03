Marianna Cappo nee Alessandro
Marianna Cappo nee Alessandro formally of Rochester Hills, MI, August 2, 1933 to May 30, 2020. Preceded in death by her husband Sam Cappo. Survived by 2 children and 9 grandchildren, a sister, nephew and many cousins. Funeral service at Potere Modetz Funeral Home, Rochester, MI on Friday June 5, 2020. www.modetzfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.