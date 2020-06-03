Marianna Cappo Nee Alessandro
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marianna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marianna Cappo nee Alessandro

Marianna Cappo nee Alessandro formally of Rochester Hills, MI, August 2, 1933 to May 30, 2020. Preceded in death by her husband Sam Cappo. Survived by 2 children and 9 grandchildren, a sister, nephew and many cousins. Funeral service at Potere Modetz Funeral Home, Rochester, MI on Friday June 5, 2020. www.modetzfuneralhomes.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Potere-Modetz Funeral Home
339 Walnut Boulevard
Rochester, MI 48307
(248) 651-8137
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved