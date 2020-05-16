Marianne Brinson
1941 - 2020
Marianne Brinson

Carmel - 78, passed away May 15, 2020. She was born October 23, 1941 in Indianapolis, Indiana to the late John Williams and Opal Canada Williams. Marianne worked as an executive assistant for Lauth Property Group for 30 years. She was a member of St. Luke's United Methodist Church. Marianne was an avid music lover and was known to dance her way to the front row at concerts with her daughters. She was a member of the Singing Hoosiers with the infamous Cowboy Bob. Marianne loved feeding the birds in her yard and tending to her flowers. She was a huge sports fan and enjoyed watching the Indianapolis Colts, Pacers and I.U. Hoosiers. Marianne loved to spend time with family and close friends watching sports, playing Rummikub and watching her grandson play sports.

Visitation will be Tuesday, May 19, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at 1:00 p.m. at Shirley Brothers Washington Memorial Chapel, 9606 E. Washington Street.

Marianne is survived by her loving daughters; Jill Arnold (Andrew) and Blythe Brinson; her one and only grandson, Jackson Arnold; sister, Janet Meyer (Richard); niece, Susan Phleger (Gary); nephew, Stephen Meyer; great-nieces, Allison, Anna, and Grace; great-nephews, Joshua and Benjamin; and two beloved fur grandbabies, Jinx and Bella.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Hamilton County Humane Society, 1721 Pleasant Street, Noblesville, Indiana 46060. www.shirleybrothers.com.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 16 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
19
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Shirley Brothers Mortuary
MAY
19
Service
01:00 PM
Shirley Brothers Mortuary
Funeral services provided by
Shirley Brothers Mortuary
9606 E Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN 46229
(317) 897-9606
