Marianne Cahill Noone
Indianapolis - 79, passed away on Tueday, April 28, 2020. She was born on May 23, 1940 in Indianapolis to the late Edward and Emaline (Volz) Cahill.
Marianne graduated from St. Roch Grade School, Sacred Heart High School in 1958 and St. Vincent School of Nursing in 1961. She worked for many years in the healthcare industry. Marianne and her husband, Francis, were former members of Nativity Catholic Church, St. Barnabas Catholic Church and most recently, Christ the King Catholic Church.
Survivors include her loving husband of 54 years, Francis J. Noone; daughters, Anne Crowe and Eileen Benson; brother, Joseph (Lucy) Cahill; and grandchildren, Will, Sam, Ben and Claire Crowe and Bridget, Jack, Molly and Eddie Benson.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, Jim and Jerry Cahill.
Marianne was a very loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She was a faith-filled, gentle woman who positively blessed the lives of virtually everyone she met.
Services will be private due to the Covid-19 pandemic. When permitted, a memorial Mass will be celebrated in the near future at Christ the King Catholic Church with Pastor Rev. Todd Riebe presiding. Burial will take place in Calvary Cemetery.
Online condolences: LauckFuneralHome.com. Memorial contributions may be made to Christ the King Catholic Church, 5884 N. Crittenden Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46220.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 1 to May 3, 2020.