Marianne Cahill Noone
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marianne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marianne Cahill Noone

Indianapolis - 79, passed away on Tueday, April 28, 2020. She was born on May 23, 1940 in Indianapolis to the late Edward and Emaline (Volz) Cahill.

Marianne graduated from St. Roch Grade School, Sacred Heart High School in 1958 and St. Vincent School of Nursing in 1961. She worked for many years in the healthcare industry. Marianne and her husband, Francis, were former members of Nativity Catholic Church, St. Barnabas Catholic Church and most recently, Christ the King Catholic Church.

Survivors include her loving husband of 54 years, Francis J. Noone; daughters, Anne Crowe and Eileen Benson; brother, Joseph (Lucy) Cahill; and grandchildren, Will, Sam, Ben and Claire Crowe and Bridget, Jack, Molly and Eddie Benson.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, Jim and Jerry Cahill.

Marianne was a very loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She was a faith-filled, gentle woman who positively blessed the lives of virtually everyone she met.

Services will be private due to the Covid-19 pandemic. When permitted, a memorial Mass will be celebrated in the near future at Christ the King Catholic Church with Pastor Rev. Todd Riebe presiding. Burial will take place in Calvary Cemetery.

Online condolences: LauckFuneralHome.com. Memorial contributions may be made to Christ the King Catholic Church, 5884 N. Crittenden Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46220.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 1 to May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Lauck & Veldhof Funeral And Cremation Services
1458 S Meridian St.
Indianapolis, IN 46225
(317) 636-6655
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved