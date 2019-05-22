|
|
Marianne Murphy
Indianapolis - Marianne Murphy passed away peacefully on May 20th, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was born in Indianapolis, April 12th, 1922 to the late Thomas A. and Marie V. Lenahan. Marianne attended St. Joan of Arc grade school, St. Agnes Academy and Butler University. She was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority. She was preceded in death by her husband James E. Murphy, sons Timothy J. Murphy, Kevin M. Murphy, and sister Margaret (H. Weir) Cook.
A homemaker and wonderful mother who was exceptionally patient and kind. Mother taught by example and lived with acceptance and gratitude. She enjoyed making quilts, giving many to family and friends. An avid book reader, she was always requesting another book on the Nook.
She leaves to cherish her memories, daughters Susan M. Molnar, and Mary I. (Roy) Schreiber. Sons Thomas P. Murphy and Daniel P. (Charlotte) Murphy. Four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Also surviving are three nephews and six nieces of the H. Weir Cook family for whom she had much love. The family would like to thank the caregivers at The Forum at the Crossing and Cindy Franklin for their exceptional care, love and support shown to our mother.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady of Peace Chapel, 9001 Haverstick Road, Indianapolis, on May 23, 2019 at 2:00 PM. Visitation will be held from 1-2 PM also at the chapel prior to Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Little Sisters of the Poor, 2345 W. 86th St. Indianapolis, IN, 46260, or donor's favorite charity.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 22, 2019