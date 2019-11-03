|
Marianne Weaver
Indianapolis - Marianne Weaver passed away on November 2, 2019 at the age of 91. She was born in Evansville, IN on February 23, 1928 to parents, Lawrence and Dorothy (Reitz) Aschoff. Marianne was a 1949 graduate from St. Mary's Notre Dame.
Marianne was the loving wife of Paul Weaver for 64 years and beloved mother of Maribeth Wenclewicz (Ron Hellmann), Terri McLaughlin (Jim), Paul Weaver (Mary), Larry Weaver (Kathy Evans) and Susie Sokol (Steve) whom survive. She is also survived by her 11 grandchildren, Mark and Scott Wenclewicz, Kathleen Carroll, Danny and Erin Weaver, Matthew, Emily, Abby and Evan Weaver, Mike and John Sokol; 3 great-grandchildren and many other loving extended family members and friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1pm on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at St. Paul Hermitage, 501 N. 17th Ave., Beech Grove, where calling will be held from Noon until the 1pm mass time. Burial will be in Our Lady of Peace Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Marianne's memory may be made to St. Paul Hermitage.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019