Resources
More Obituaries for Marie Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie Ella Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marie Ella Smith Obituary
Marie Ella Smith

Indianapolis - Marie Ella Smith, 94, passed away 09/09/19.

On Saturday September 14, there will be a Celebration of Life Service at 12:00 pm with visitation from 10:00 am until 12:00 pm at St. John's Missionary Baptist Church, and interment at Crown Hill Cemetery. She was an I.P.S. Tudor for 20 years, and a member of CAHS alumni class of 1943.

The widow of Walter H.. Smith, she was also preceded in death by her son Calvin E. Smith. sons; Walter E. "Mack" Smith, Charles W. "Squeaky" Smith (Sandra), Larry Dean Smith (Arline), daughter-in-law, Theresa Smith, thirteen grandchildren; twenty great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren, and sister Bessie Bell.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 11 to Sept. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.