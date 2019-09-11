|
|
Marie Ella Smith
Indianapolis - Marie Ella Smith, 94, passed away 09/09/19.
On Saturday September 14, there will be a Celebration of Life Service at 12:00 pm with visitation from 10:00 am until 12:00 pm at St. John's Missionary Baptist Church, and interment at Crown Hill Cemetery. She was an I.P.S. Tudor for 20 years, and a member of CAHS alumni class of 1943.
The widow of Walter H.. Smith, she was also preceded in death by her son Calvin E. Smith. sons; Walter E. "Mack" Smith, Charles W. "Squeaky" Smith (Sandra), Larry Dean Smith (Arline), daughter-in-law, Theresa Smith, thirteen grandchildren; twenty great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren, and sister Bessie Bell.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 11 to Sept. 13, 2019