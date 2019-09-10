|
|
Marie G. Williams
Indianapolis - Her Legacy Continues
Marie Ruby Garrison-Williams was called to Glory and entered eternity on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at the age of 88. Precious memories of Marie will be shared by her surviving family members, Grandchildren, Kevin Brown II(Ottawa, Ontario) and Adrianna Brown(Lexington, KY); Amaya Marie and Jayda Marie Johnson(Lexington, KY), Great Grandchildren; Marie is also survived by her baby brother and best friend, Samuel (Priscilla) Garrison(Indianapolis, IN); one sister, Annie Mary Garrison-Warren-Edwards of Chicago, IL; and a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, cousins, her Mt. Olive Church family, loved ones, and friends. Visitation, Friday, September 13th 5pm until 8pm, additional Visitation, Saturday, September 14th 10 am until service time of 11 am all at Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 1003 W. 16th Street-Interment-Washington Park North Cemetery-Lavenia & Summers Home for Funerals in charge of the arrangements.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019