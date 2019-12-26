Resources
Marie Louise (Pfarr) Pickhardt

Indianapolis - Marie Louise (Pfarr) Pickhardt, 103, of Indianapolis, passed away on Christmas, her favorite day of the year. Her family gathered together from near and far to surround her with love in her final days.

She is survived by two children, five grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Oliver Pickhardt and countless family members and friends.

Visitation will be held on Friday, December 27, from 5-8 pm at Flanner Buchanan-Washington Park East with a funeral mass at 9:30 am on Saturday, December 28, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 7243 E. Tenth St., Indianapolis. Brief services will follow at Washington Park Cemetery.

Additional information is available at www.flannerbuchanan.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019
